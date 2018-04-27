Las Vegas police arrest teacher in theft of school property

Las Vegas police arrested a Clark County School District special education teacher on Thursday in connection with the theft of school property.

Myrtle Tate Elementary School (Google)

Amanda Mirkovich, 42, is being held at the Clark County Detention Center and is facing charges of burglary, possession of stolen property, grand larceny and obtaining money under false pretenses, jail records show.

Mirkovich joined the school district in August 2013 and had been assigned to Tate Elementary School for the past three years, the district said in a statement Friday. An investigation conducted by school police revealed that stolen equipment from the school had been sold to local pawn shops.

Once Mirkovich is released from custody, her employment status will be listed as “assigned to home,” according to the school district.

She is scheduled to appear in court May 30, jail records show.

