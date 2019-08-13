Las Vegas police arrest woman accused of biting off part of man’s lip

Officers responded to a domestic violence call July 26 at a home in east Las Vegas, where they found a man sitting outside, screaming in pain and “bleeding profusely” from his mouth.

(Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Las Vegas police arrested a woman July 26 after her boyfriend told officers she bit off part of his lip during a fight, according to an arrest report.

Officers responded to a domestic violence call at a home in east Las Vegas, where they found a man sitting outside, screaming in pain and “bleeding profusely” from his mouth.

The man told police he and his girlfriend, 36-year-old Daliris Hernandez, were arguing when “she got in his face and bit his bottom lip and would not let go,” according to the Metropolitan Police Department arrest report. He said he hit Hernandez multiple times to get her to stop.

Medics checked the boyfriend and found that part of his bottom lip was missing. They said he would need surgery to stop the bleeding so he was taken to Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center.

When police entered the home, they found Hernandez lying in a bed, trying to sleep. When they asked her what happened, she responded, “nothing,” according to the report.

Police said Hernandez was “extremely intoxicated” and had trouble balancing as she walked with officers to their patrol car. She initially denied medical help for injuries on her face, but ultimately was taken to the hospital.

The boyfriend’s brother told police the fight took place at his birthday party. He said he missed the beginning of the altercation but heard yelling and saw his brother and Hernandez fighting on the floor. He told police he rushed to separate them while his brother yelled, “She bit me,” according to the report.

Hernandez was arrested on charges of domestic battery resulting in substantial bodily harm and mayhem, which police defined as, “unlawful depriving o (sic) human being of a member of his body; or disfiguring or rendering it useless.” Her preliminary court hearing is set for Tuesday, and she is being held on $5,000 bail at the Clark County Detention Center.

Contact Alexis Egeland at aegeland@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0335. Follow @alexis_egeland on Twitter.