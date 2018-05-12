Las Vegas police arrest woman after child found face down in tub

Las Vegas police arrested a 31-year-old woman after a child was found face down in a southwest valley bathtub earlier this week, police records show.

Las Vegas police arrested a 31-year-old woman on Thursday after a child was found face down in a southwest valley bathtub earlier this week, police records show.

Booking records indicate Sabrina M. Henderson was jailed on two counts of child abuse with substantial bodily or mental harm in connection with the Wednesday incident. She remained in Clark County Detention Center on Friday night. Her bail was set at $20,000, jail records show.

The child, whose age wasn’t immediately clear, was expected to survive.

Officers were called about the child about 6:30 p.m. Wednesday to the 8800 block of West Arby Avenue, near South Durango Drive and West Warm Springs Road, Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Isaac Auten said at the time.

Abuse and neglect detectives investigated, Auten said.

No further information was immediately available.

