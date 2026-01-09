Las Vegas police ask for help identifying Summerlin home burglary suspect

Las Vegas police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a man accused of burglarizing a home in Summerlin in December.

DA: Constable appears to be justified in shooting of machete-wielding man

Las Vegas police are asking for the public's help in identifying a man accused of burglarizing a home near the 10500 block Hope Mills Drive in Summerlin. (LVMPD)

The Metropolitan Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying a man accused of burglarizing a home in Summerlin in December.

According to police, the burglary occurred near the 10500 block Hope Mills Drive at 8:35 a.m. on Dec. 29.

In a news release, authorities said video surveillance showed that the suspect appeared to be walking in the area before and after the incident.

The suspect, according to police, jumped over a backyard wall which is adjacent to Garden Mist Drive and forcibly entered the residence by breaking the rear sliding glass door.

“He then burglarizes the residence and exits through the same door before leaving the area,” police said.

Authorities described the suspect as between 20 and 25 years old, wearing a light gray beanie, a multicolored green camouflage hoodie, black pants and black shoes.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact LVMPD Summerlin Area Command Investigative Team by phone at 702-828-9457 or by email at SACInvestigations@LVMPD.COM. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 702-385-5555, or on the internet at www.crimestoppersofnv.com.