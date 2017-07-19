Las Vegas police ask public’s help in Heller letter case

Las Vegas police are searching for a “person of interest” in connection with a threatening letter left Sunday at Sen. Dean Heller’s office in Las Vegas.

Detectives are seeking the public’s assistance in identifying a person of interest in the investigation of a burglary alarm at Sen. Dean Heller’s Las Vegas office. (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)

Detectives are seeking the public’s assistance in identifying a person of interest in the investigation of a burglary alarm at Sen. Dean Heller’s Las Vegas office. (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)

Las Vegas police are searching for a “person of interest” in connection with a threatening letter left Sunday at Sen. Dean Heller’s office in Las Vegas.

The Metropolitan Police Department released security footage Wednesday of a white man with a gray beard who is described as heavyset and in his 50s. He was wearing a black baseball hat, a short-sleeved collared shirt and shorts.

Police responding to a burglary alarm Sunday morning at the Republican senator’s Las Vegas office, 8930 W. Sunset Road, found the note by the door to the office. Police have not disclosed the content of the note, citing the ongoing investigation.

Anyone with information about the incident or the “person of interest” may contact Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555 or at www.crimestoppersofnv.com.

Contact Max Michor at mmichor@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0381. Follow @MaxMichor on Twitter.