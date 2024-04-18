80°F
Las Vegas police briefing on use of drones in law enforcement — WATCH LIVE

A Metropolitan Police Department officer pilots a Yunnec drone used for training purposes in La ...
A Metropolitan Police Department officer pilots a Yunnec drone used for training purposes in Las Vegas, Wednesday, Dec. 20, 2017. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
April 18, 2024 - 11:40 am
 
Updated April 18, 2024 - 1:00 pm

Drones have been popping up everywhere in the last few years — they can help cover sporting events like Super Bowl and even play sports themselves — and local law enforcement officials have taken notice.

The Metropolitan Police Department plans to give a briefing Thursday at 1 p.m. on the use of drones in law enforcement. Deputy Chief Dori Koren is scheduled to conduct the briefing.

Drones are familiar tools for Las Vegas police officers. During an event last year showcasing police technology, officer Brandon Borden discussed the usefulness of aerial drones and other technology in barricade situations.

“The one thing that you can’t measure is the amount of officer-involved shootings that have been prevented, the amount of citizen lives that have been saved because of these tools,” Borden said.

Contact Paul Pearson at ppearson@reviewjournal.com.

