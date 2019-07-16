Las Vegas police call in SWAT after stakeout becomes a standoff
A Las Vegas police stakeout Tuesday morning turned into a barricade situation in the southwest Las Vegas Valley. SWAT and crisis negotiators were on the scene.
SWAT officers and crisis negotiators were working a barricade situation midday Tuesday in the southwest Las Vegas Valley.
Metropolitan Police Department officers began a stakeout about 7:15 a.m. on the 9700 block of Fox Estate Street, near West Silverado Ranch and South Decatur boulevards, police said. The call turned into a barricade situation, and SWAT and negotiators responded.
No further information was immediately available.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
