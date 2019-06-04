Las Vegas police captain relieved of duty without explanation

Las Vegas police on Tuesday declined to release additional details about why Metropolitan Police Department Capt. Nick Farese was relieved of duty.

Metropolitan Police Department Capt. Nick Farese speaks during an event outside of Metro's traffic bureau in Las Vegas on Thursday, April 4, 2019. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

The Metropolitan Police Department said its traffic bureau captain was relieved of duty last week.

Capt. Nick Farese, who is in charge of the traffic bureau under Metro’s tourist safety division, was relieved of duty with pay on Friday, police spokesman Larry Hadfield said in an email Tuesday afternoon. Hadfield said earlier Tuesday that Farese was placed on paid administrative leave.

It was not immediately clear why Farese was relieved of duty.

“This is a personnel matter and no additional details will be provided,” Hadfield said.

A request for comment to Farese’s email address returned an out-of-office automatic reply Tuesday afternoon.

