Las Vegas police car crashes during pursuit of shooting suspect

A shooting suspect led Las Vegas police on a lengthy vehicle pursuit throughout the valley Friday morning, causing the wreck of a patrol car.

A Las Vegas police unit crashed into a wall during pursuit at Arville Street and El Camino Avenue on Friday, Aug. 7, 2020, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

The incident started at 7:11 a.m. with the report of a shooting at Eastern and Stewart avenues. No one was injured in the shooting.

“Officers located the suspect who fled at a high rate of speed,” police said in a statement.

A Metropolitan Police Department patrol car was involved in a crash in the general vicinity of where the pursuit occurred.

“An LVMPD vehicle was involved in a collision near El Camino and Arville as they attempted to detain the suspect,” police said in a statement at about 9:20 a.m. “The patrol vehicle struck a wall near the intersection.”

Police said the officer was transported to University Medical Center with minor injuries.

Officers have not been to locate the suspect’s vehicle, which was described as a maroon Nissan Altima. The investigation is ongoing.

