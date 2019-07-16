Las Vegas police coax man to toss knife, come off central valley roof

A man is cutting himself on top of a roof Monday night in the central Las Vegas Valley. Police are trying to coax him down and have evacuated parts of the area.

(Las Vegas Review-Journal)

After several hours of negotiating with a man on Monday night, Las Vegas police were able to convince him to put down a weapon and come down off a roof in the central valley.

Officers responded about 9:05 p.m. to the 3600 block of Seneca Circle, near East Twain Avenue and South Maryland Parkway, Metropolitan Police Department Lt. David Gordon said. The man was on top of a roof cutting himself with a knife. He eventually threw the knife off the roof and came down on “his own accord,” Gordon said, adding that the man was taken to a hospital for self-inflicted stab wounds and would later be booked.

Police implemented “modest evacuations” in the area.

Contact Mike Shoro at mshoro@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5290. Follow @mike_shoro on Twitter.