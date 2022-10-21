Las Vegas police detective arrested after family disturbance

The detective was booked on charges of second-degree kidnapping and coercion constituting domestic violence.

Michael Lyons (Metropolitan Police Department)

A Metropolitan Police Department detective was arrested Thursday after reports of a family disturbance in the northwest Las Vegas Valley.

Michael Lyons, 33, was booked at the Clark County Detention Center on charges of second-degree kidnapping and coercion constituting domestic violence with threat or use of physical force, police said Friday.

He has been with the department since 2015.

Police said they were called just after 5:30 a.m. Thursday to the 7300 block of Bosky Springs Court, near West Elkhorn and North Cimarron roads. Officers made contact with the victim, who stated that she had been in a physical altercation with her boyfriend, later identified as Lyons.

Lyons was off duty at the time, and the investigation is ongoing, police said.

The detective, who had been assigned to the community policing division in the Summerlin area command, will be suspended with pay until an indictment, police said.

Las Vegas Justice Court records show that Lyons posted bond after he was booked.

