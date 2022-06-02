Las Vegas police detective arrested on assault charges

An off-duty Las Vegas police detective is accused of pulling out a gun on a person following a “driving” quarrel, the Metropolitan Police Department said Thursday.

Colin Snyder (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)

An off-duty Las Vegas police detective is accused of pulling out a gun on a person following a “driving” quarrel in a northwest valley neighborhood, the Metropolitan Police Department said Thursday.

Detective Colin Snyder, 32, was booked into the Clark County Detention Center on two counts of assault with a deadly weapon and one count of oppression under the color of the law, police said.

He walked out of jail on his own recognizance, and was barred from going to the neighborhood where the alleged incident occurred May 19 near North Buffalo and Regatta drives, Las Vegas Justice Court records show.

Police said that after the initial confrontation, Snyder drove home to get his unmarked police-issued vehicle, and returned to the scene.

“The situation further escalated, and Snyder drew his firearm on the citizen,” police wrote in a news released.

An arrest warrant was issued Wednesday, and Snyder later turned himself in, police said.

Records show he appeared in court Thursday.

Metro hired Snyder, who is assigned to the department’s theft crimes unit, in 2016, police said. He was suspended without pay while the investigation continued.

His attorney could not immediately be reached for comment.

