Las Vegas police detective, union official indicted on felony charges

A high-ranking director with the Las Vegas police union and a veteran Las Vegas detective were indicted Thursday on felony charges, including that the two provided urine samples to help keep a woman out of jail.

Weeks of grand jury testimony revealed that Detective Lawrence Rinetti Jr., 46, stole meth and jewels while on duty. He and Michael Ramirez, the head of governmental affairs for the Las Vegas Police Protective Association, used their urine to ensure that the woman would not fail a court-ordered drug test, Chief Deputy District Attorney Christopher Hamner said.

Rinetti was arrested in the fall after an investigation that determined he stole drugs to give to the woman he had used a source.

Chief Judge Linda Marie Bell issued a $100,000 arrest warrant for Rinetti and a $10,000 warrant for Ramirez, who has been with the department since 2005.

Part of Ramirez’s duties with the police union include lobbying in Carson City during legislative sessions. His status with the department was not immediately available as of Thursday.

Rinetti, who was relieved of duty with pay, joined the Metropolitan Police Department in January 2006. At the time of his arrest, he was assigned to the department’s Major Violators and Narcotics Crimes Bureau.

Investigators learned of Rinetti’s alleged criminal activity after officers with Metro’s gang unit overheard a recorded call involving an inmate at High Desert State Prison, who spoke of a woman who was “in love with a cop,” according to his arrest report.

The woman, whose name was redacted from the report, told police she had been in a sexual relationship with Rinetti and that he gave her methamphetamine to sell for rent money.

Rinetti allegedly admitted contacting the Clark County district attorney’s office to help the woman with “pending criminal charges.”

At the time of his arrest, Rinetti was a board member of the police union, and his duties included “covert ops,” according to his biography page on the union’s website.

Rinetti also served as a ring inspector with the Nevada Athletic Commission, according to a list of 2019 officials and inspectors. As an inspector, Rinetti ensured Nevada boxing, mixed martial arts, muay thai and kickboxing weigh-ins and events were conducted in accordance with state laws and regulations.

