Las Vegas police discuss unsolved hit-and-run death

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department (Las Vegas Review-Journal/File)

Jacquline Dillon was killed by a hit-and-run driver in April while walking with her grandchild in east Las Vegas. Police still don’t know who was behind the wheel of the car that night.

Dillon’s family is addressing reporters near East Charleston Boulevard and South Arlington Street — the same intersection where she was killed more than six months ago.

The Metropolitan Police Department has said that Dillon, 48, and her 7-year-old grandchild were crossing south on Charleston when a white Toyota struck Dillon, throwing her body into the roadway, as the Toyota driver took off east on Charleston.

Her grandchild was unharmed and made it across the street safely.

Police previously said they believe the vehicle was a 2011 to 2013 Toyota Corolla S with possible front-end damage from the crash.

Dillon’s death was the 29th traffic fatality investigated this year by Metro.

Anyone with information about the hit-and-run driver may contact Metro’s fatal detail at 702-828-4060, or, to remain anonymous, Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

