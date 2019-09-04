Las Vegas police expect to find woman’s body in 55-gallon drum

Officers responded to a missing-person call on the 5700 block of Garden Grove Avenue around 10 a.m.

Las Vegas police search a Spring Valley home in relation to a possible homicide in Las Vegas on Tuesday, Sept. 3, 2019. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Las Vegas police were searching a Spring Valley-area garage Tuesday night, where they expected to find a woman’s body inside a 55-gallon drum.

Here’s what we know so far (part 1) pic.twitter.com/tn1WqdNSn5 — Alexis Egeland (@alexis_egeland) September 4, 2019

Homicide Lt. Ray Spencer, speaking at a briefing outside the home near Rainbow Boulevard and Flamingo Road, said police had received a report about 9 a.m. of a woman who’d been missing since Thursday night or Friday morning. They interviewed and arrested a person who lives at the home, in the 5700 block of Garden Grove Avenue.

Neighbor Jeremy Hastas said he never sees anyone at the home.

“There’s never any problems … it’s really quiet,” he said of the area. “Yeah, it’s a great neighborhood. I’m surprised.”

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

