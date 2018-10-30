Crime

Las Vegas police expected to show body cam footage of fatal shooting

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 30, 2018 - 8:53 am
 

Las Vegas police on Tuesday morning were expected to release body-worn camera footage of a fatal officer-involved shooting on Saturday in the southwest valley.

The officers who fired their weapons at a man who police said appeared “to have a weapon in his hand” were identified Monday by the Metropolitan Police Department as Sgt. Buford Kenton, 36, and officer Cameran Gunn, 29. Kenton started working for Metro in September 2005, and Gunn joined the force in June 2017.

Both are on paid leave pending the outcome of Metro’s investigation into their deadly use-of-force.

The Clark County coroner’s office has identified the man who was killed as 44-year-old Lloyd Napouk of Las Vegas. He died of multiple gunshot wounds by homicide, the coroner’s office ruled.

Around 12:20 a.m. Saturday, police were called to the 5400 block of Floating Flower Avenue, near Warm Springs Road and Decatur Boulevard, by a resident who reported a man walking through the neighborhood holding a tool or “some kind of long stick,” Metro Capt. Nichole Splinter said at a news conference at the scene. It was unclear what the man was holding.

When officers arrived in the neighborhood, they found Napouk nearby on the 5400 block of Tinker Toy Avenue. Police talked with the man for about five minutes, attempting to persuade him to put the object down. The man then started to “advance against officers,” Splinter said, prompting Kenton and Gunn to fire their weapons.

Napouk was declared dead at the scene, police said. He did not appear to have a criminal history in Clark County, court records indicate.

It was the 21st officer-involved shooting involving Metro officers this year, according to records kept by the Review-Journal.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Rio Lacanlale at rlacanlale@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0381. Follow @riolacanlale on Twitter.

