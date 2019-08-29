Las Vegas police find body in car registered to missing woman

An unidentified body was found Wednesday evening near Chinatown in a car registered to missing person Sharon Harrell, 53, Las Vegas police said Thursday morning.

(Richard Brian/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @vegasphotograph

An unidentified body was found Wednesday evening near Chinatown in a car registered to missing person Sharon Harrell, 53, Las Vegas police said Thursday morning.

Police, including homicide detectives, were called to the 4000 block of West Twain Avenue, near South Valley View Boulevard in the Chinatown area, Wednesday around 5 p.m. after a body was found, Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Greg Phenis said.

Although the Clark County coroner’s office and Metropolitan Police Department could not positively identify the person found in the car, police said on Thursday that the car was registered to Harrell.

Harrell was last seen Friday near Durango Drive and Oakey Boulevard, police said. For 15 years, she has owned TC’s World Famous Rib Crib, a barbecue restaurant 2 miles south on Durango.

The restaurant was featured in a May segment of KTNV-TV, Channel 13’s “Dirty Dining” series after receiving a a 39-demerit C grade on its May 6 inspection by the Southern Nevada Health District. The segment quoted Harrell as saying she was working to address the issues. The district reinspected the restaurant on May 30 and reinstated an “A” grade.

Harrell is from Louisiana but has lived in Las Vegas for years, according to her goddaughter, Alexis Germany. But when Hurricane Katrina hit, many of her Louisiana relatives were seeking refuge, and she opened her doors to them here in the valley.

In the aftermath, it became apparent that her family would have nowhere to return to, so Harrell and her family opened TC’s Rib Crib in 2004. The menu is filled with family recipes, Germany said.

In September 2017, the restaurant offered free meals to a Florida high school football team when it became stranded in Las Vegas as Hurricane Irma struck the team’s hometown of Miami. Germany said her godmother was always willing to offer a helping hand to anyone who needed it.

“Anybody who needed anything, and I do mean anything, she’d make it happen,” Germany said.

Germany said some people have floated the idea that Harrell may have just needed to get away for a bit, but that’s not the kind of thing her godmother would do.

“It’s so far beyond her character,” Germany said. “She would never just disappear like that without at least telling close family and friends.”

Contact Sabrina Schnur at sschnur@reviewjournal.com or702-383-0278. Follow @sabrina_schnur on Twitter. Contact Katelyn Newberg at knewberg@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0240. Follow @k_newberg on Twitter. Contact Alexis Egeland at aegeland@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0335. Follow @alexis_egeland on Twitter. Review-Journal staff writer Mary Hynes contributed to this report.