Las Vegas police find pipe bomb in man’s backpack during mail dispute

Lawrence Hunley (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)

An argument over missing mail led to the recent arrest of a Las Vegas man accused of possessing a pipe bomb, police said.

Las Vegas Justice Court records show Lawrence Hunley, 36, is charged with possession of an explosive device with intent.

A Metropolitan Police Department arrest report for Hunley states officers were called to a home near Lake Mead and Nellis boulevards on Aug. 12 for an argument over mail delivery, during which Hunley was accused of breaking a window. There, they encountered Hunley, who told police he was supposed to have mail delivered to the address, but the occupants said the mail never showed up.

Police said they searched Hunley’s backpack and found a pipe bomb wrapped in black tape with a fuse sticking out of it. Hunley initially stated he found the device but later acknowledged manufacturing it, “saying that he had had enough with the residents” of the home where the mail was supposed to be delivered.

Police said the device consisted of a metal pipe filled with gunpowder and pellets. Hunley said he manufactured the device at a mobile home near Bledsoe Lane and Alto Avenue, according to the report. The Las Vegas Fire Department Bomb Squad eventually disabled the device.

Hunley was release on his own recognizance and ordered to stay away from the home and its occupants and to not possess weapons or similar devices. An initial appearance for Hunley is scheduled Sept. 22 in Justice Court.

