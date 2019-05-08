Las Vegas police find vehicle that hit motorcycle officer

Officers are searching for the driver of the blue 4-door Mercedes SUV who intentionally backed up and struck the officer during a traffic stop early Wednesday.

A Las Vegas motorcycle officer suffered minor injuries when a driver he had stopped for a traffic violation hit him with his vehicle and fled the scene at Jackson Avenue and C Street, Wednesday, May 8, 2019. (Michael Quine/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Vegas88s

A hit-and-run driver wanted in connection with an intentional crash that injured a Las Vegas officer remained at-large Wednesday morning after the SUV involved in the crash was found abandoned in North Las Vegas.

The SUV, a blue 4-door Mercedes, was found on the 1800 block of Las Vegas Boulevard North, about a mile from the scene of the crash at C Street and Jackson Avenue, according to Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Jason Johannson.

The crash happened about 5:50 a.m. during a traffic stop. Johannson said a motorcycle officer pulled over the Mercedes, and as the officer came to a stop behind the SUV, it shifted into reverse, intentionally hitting the officer.

The Mercedes then took off northbound.

The officer was taken to a hospital for treatment of minor injuries.

Johannson said there were two men in the Mercedes at the time. The driver was wearing a blue shirt and blue baseball hat, he said.

Anyone with information may call Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

Staff writer Rio Lacanlale contributed to this story.