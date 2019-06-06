Las Vegas police, fire agencies discuss ‘dangerous crime trend’ — LIVESTREAM

Representatives of the Metropolitan Police Department and Las Vegas and Clark County fire departments were to share details on the trend at a news briefing this morning.

Las Vegas police scheduled a joint press conference Thursday morning with local firefighters about a “dangerous crime trend” in the valley.

Representatives of the Metropolitan Police Department and Las Vegas and Clark County fire departments were to share details on the trend at a 10:30 a.m. news briefing.

No details about the nature of the crime were included in a Wednesday news release announcing the session.

“The ongoing investigation has resulting in over a dozen arrests and continues to threaten the safety of our community,” the Metro release said.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

