Las Vegas police, fire agencies discuss ‘dangerous crime trend’ — LIVESTREAM
Representatives of the Metropolitan Police Department and Las Vegas and Clark County fire departments were to share details on the trend at a news briefing this morning.
Las Vegas police scheduled a joint press conference Thursday morning with local firefighters about a “dangerous crime trend” in the valley.
Representatives of the Metropolitan Police Department and Las Vegas and Clark County fire departments were to share details on the trend at a 10:30 a.m. news briefing.
No details about the nature of the crime were included in a Wednesday news release announcing the session.
“The ongoing investigation has resulting in over a dozen arrests and continues to threaten the safety of our community,” the Metro release said.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
Contact Mike Shoro at mshoro@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5290. Follow @mike_shoro on Twitter.