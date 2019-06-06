Las Vegas police, fire agencies warn of gasoline reselling scheme

Local authorities are warning Las Vegas Valley residents of a group of people using stolen credit card information to purchase gasoline in bulk for the purpose of reselling it.

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department headquarters (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Las Vegas police say that 25 people have been arrested in a scheme to resell gasoline purchased in bulk with stolen credit card information. (Screen grab)

Las Vegas police have arrested 25 people who they say were involved in the theft, transportation or improper storage of the gas in residential areas, a troubling trend that police and firefighters fear could level a neighborhood in the event of an accident.

Metro police and a fire official made the announcement at a joint press conference Thursday morning to discuss what they termed a “dangerous crime trend” in the valley.

