Las Vegas police follow trail of blood, searching for crime victim

Police responding to a report of spent shell casings in east Las Vegas were following a long trail of blood Friday morning, hoping to track down a victim and identify the crime.

(Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Just after 7:20 a.m., a person on their way to work called 911 after finding shell casings on the 4000 block of Spencer Street, near East Flamingo Road and South Eastern Avenue, according to Metropolitan Police Department spokeswoman Alejandra Zambrano.

The shell casings led officers to the blood trail, which took them north along Spencer. The officers lost the trail on the 3900 block of Spencer, near Viking Road.

“They were following for quite a while,” Zambrano said.

As of 8:10 a.m., a victim had not been found, and officers were working to track down video surveillance in the area.

“That’s not to say that someone isn’t going to pop up at a hospital somewhere,” Zambrano said, “especially with all that blood.”

Anyone with information may call Metro at 702-828-3111 or Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555 to submit an anonymous tip.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

