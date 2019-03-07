Las Vegas police give details on in-custody death — LIVESTREAM

Roy Scott and daughter Rochelle Scott are shown in this undated photo. Roy Scott died Sunday, March 3, 2019, while in Las Vegas police custody. (Courtesy of Rochelle Scott)

Las Vegas police showed two clips of body camera footage Wednesday to the family of a man who died in their custody three days earlier.

Dontee Hudson left the Metropolitan Police Department’s headquarters before they could play the second.

“I just couldn’t take it,” said Hudson, weeping in the parking lot Wednesday afternoon. “I just walked out.”

About 15 minutes later, Hudson’s wife walked out of the building wiping tears from her face.

“He didn’t do nothing,” said the woman, Rochelle Scott.

Roy Anthony Scott’s relatives were angry and tearful after watching the footage of his last moments.

Scott, 65, repeatedly told the two officers who handcuffed him and patted him down for possible weapons that he was scared and paranoid, his family said.

In a statement Monday, Metro said Scott had surrendered a pipe and a knife to police, but a brief struggle ensued after they attempted to pat him down for possible additional weapons.

After they handcuffed him, police said, Scott experienced medical issues and later died at Valley Hospital Medical Center. His cause and manner of death were pending Thursday, the coroner’s office said.

After viewing the body camera footage, Scott’s family said he complied with officer commands and repeatedly asked for help. They also noted that he remained cuffed even after the weapons search was complete.

Officers didn’t “beat up” Scott, said Hudson, the man’s son-in-law, although he thought officers “just didn’t handle the situation properly like professionals.”

“I have never seen nothing like that in my life,” said Scott’s daughter, Rochelle, as she paced in the parking lot.

The Las Vegas Review-Journal submitted a request Wednesday morning to view the footage, and Scott’s relatives later invited a reporter to attend the viewing with them.

But Metro denied the reporter entry to view the footage.

The newspaper’s request was formally denied by the department Thursday morning.

“Research shows an active criminal or internal affairs investigation pending for the requested event number,” an emailed statement from Metro’s body camera unit said. “As a result, the body camera video recording(s) is considered evidence according to the Nevada Public Records Act.”

Lt. Erik Lloyd, who oversees Metro’s Force Investigation Team, referred comment Wednesday to the department’s public information office.

The public information office declined to comment but told the Review-Journal that police expect to hold a press conference on Thursday afternoon to discuss details.

Family members fumed as they described the videos of officers responding to Scott’s 3:09 a.m. call to police on Sunday.

He had reported that three people were outside his apartment on the 3600 block of El Conlon Avenue, near Sahara Avenue and Valley View Boulevard. Officers arrived to find no strangers outside his apartment, and they knocked on his door.

After a short time, he walked out holding a cellphone and a pipe. He dropped the pipe and walked from the downstairs apartment holding the cellphone, said Hudson, who later returned to watch the second video.

Scott had told police he was schizophrenic and “5150,” referring to the California law code for an involuntary psychiatric hold, Rochelle Scott said.

Police asked if he had any other weapons on him, and he handed a knife over to police, Hudson said, adding that Scott then leaned his back against a wall and held his hands to his side.

Police then told him they wanted to search him for additional weapons, but Scott instead asked for space and to be placed in a patrol car because he was scared and paranoid, Hudson said.

“It looked like he knew what was about to happen because he wanted to get in the car so bad,” Hudson said.

Scott asked officers to “please” get him help instead of handcuffing him for the search, Hudson said.

“I don’t want no problems. Just get me some help,” said Hudson, parroting Roy Scott.

Officers grabbed his arms and placed him in handcuffs. He went to the ground with a “thump” and at some point appeared to have injured his head, said Hudson, imitating the sound.

“He begged them” to remove his handcuffs, said Rebecca Switzer, Scott’s sister-in-law.

She said Scott went quiet at some point after police had turned him over, leaned on him and placed a knee into his neck, back and body.

Police checked Scott for a pulse but left him restrained on the ground after searching him, Rochelle Scott said.

“He laid there and died in handcuffs,” she said.

