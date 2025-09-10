91°F
Las Vegas police hold briefing on drone technology use

Drone briefing from Las Vegas police
Steven Oscar, Unmanned Aerial Systems Program coordinator at the Metropolitan Police Department ...
Steven Oscar, Unmanned Aerial Systems Program coordinator at the Metropolitan Police Department, launches a Skydio X10 drone as he demonstrates how police use drones to catch criminals, on Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
September 10, 2025 - 1:03 pm
 

The Metropolitan Police Department held a briefing Wednesday about its use of drones.

Assistant Sheriff Dori Koren discussed “the current and future use” of unmanned aerial technology.

Sheriff Kevin McMahill previously discussed his department’s use of drones to fight crime during his State of the Department address in February. He announced that almost a dozen drones would be “pre-positioned” in locations across the Las Vegas Valley to help locate and track suspects.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

