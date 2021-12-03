Las Vegas police hunting for woman who hit 4 youths with vehicle

The incident occurred at about 2:20 p.m. Friday in a parking lot at South Jack Leavitt Street and East LeBaron Avenue, near Maryland Parkway and Silverado Ranch Boulevard.

Henderson police investigate the striking of a youth by a vehicle near Bob Miller Middle School Friday morning. The episode was one of two in the Las Vegas Valley Friday in which minors were struck by cars. (Mick Akers/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Four youths suffered superficial injuries when they were struck by a vehicle in a parking lot in southern Las Vegas Friday afternoon.

Las Vegas police spokesman Larry Hadfield said “there was some sort of altercation or fight” at approximately 2:20 p.m. in a parking lot at South Jack Leavitt Street and East LeBaron Avenue, near Maryland Parkway and Silverado Ranch Boulevard. A female adult was involved in the altercation and, as she was driving away, her vehicle struck the youths, Hadfield said.

“She then left the area,” Hadfield said.

None of the injuries were life-threatening, Hadfield said. Police said they were trying to identify and locate the adult driver as of Friday afternoon.

The episode was the second involving a minor struck by a vehicle in the Las Vegas Valley on Friday.

Henderson police said at 7:30 a.m., a youth was struck by a vehicle in the area of Carnegie Street and Cozy Hill Circle, near Bob Miller Middle School. That youth was taken to the hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening. The driver in that case remained at the scene and impairment was not suspected.

Contact Glenn Puit by email at gpuit@reviewjournal.com. Follow @GlennatRJ on Twitter.