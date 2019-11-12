Las Vegas police ID man arrested after central valley barricade

Police have identified the man who barricaded himself in a central Las Vegas apartment Monday night after pulling a gun on another man during a fight.

(Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Police have identified the man who barricaded himself in a central Las Vegas apartment Monday night after pulling a gun on another man during a fight.

Robert Francis, 29, was arrested on a charge of assault with a deadly weapon.

Police said Francis pointed a gun at a man after a fight near Dumont Boulevard and Maryland Parkway on Monday afternoon, then fled in a black sedan. Officers found his car in an alley behind an apartment complex at Desert Inn Road and Maryland, where he drove into a building.

Francis barricaded himself in an apartment but gave up without incident when he heard that a SWAT team was on its way, police said.

He was being held at the Clark County Detention Center on $5,000 bail. His first court appearance is set for Thursday morning.

Contact Alexis Egeland at aegeland@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0335. Follow @alexis_egeland on Twitter.