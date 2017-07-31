Las Vegas police ID officer in 4:20 a.m. pot-store shooting

The Metropolitan Police Department on Monday released the name of an officer involved in a shooting in central Las Vegas.

A Metropolitan Police Department patrol vehicle sits behind police tape Saturday morning, blocking off the 1800 block of Western Avenue where an officer fired a weapon but did not injure anyone. (Max Michor/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Lazar Siroyan, 37, has been with the department since June of 2012, police said.

About 4:20 a.m. Saturday, a shooting was reported at the Blackjack Collective Medical Marijuana Dispensary at 1860 Western Ave., near Sahara Avenue and Highland Drive, Metro Capt. Kelly McMahill said.

Surveillance video showed four men with crowbars robbing the dispensary when Siroyan fired once from a shotgun at one of the crowbar-wielding men, but missed, McMahill said. No one was injured.

Semaj Brown, 19, Cory Ervin, 24, Willik Mosbey, 21, and Justin Raaymakers, 21, were arrested on suspicion of robbery, according to police documents.

Siroyan has been placed on paid administrative leave as Las Vegas police investigate the incident.

