Crime

Las Vegas police ID officer in 4:20 a.m. pot-store shooting

By Isabelle Delgado Las Vegas Review-Journal
July 31, 2017 - 10:26 am
 

The Metropolitan Police Department on Monday released the name of an officer involved in a shooting in central Las Vegas.

Lazar Siroyan, 37, has been with the department since June of 2012, police said.

About 4:20 a.m. Saturday, a shooting was reported at the Blackjack Collective Medical Marijuana Dispensary at 1860 Western Ave., near Sahara Avenue and Highland Drive, Metro Capt. Kelly McMahill said.

Surveillance video showed four men with crowbars robbing the dispensary when Siroyan fired once from a shotgun at one of the crowbar-wielding men, but missed, McMahill said. No one was injured.

Semaj Brown, 19, Cory Ervin, 24, Willik Mosbey, 21, and Justin Raaymakers, 21, were arrested on suspicion of robbery, according to police documents.

Siroyan has been placed on paid administrative leave as Las Vegas police investigate the incident.

Contact Isabelle Delgado at idelgado@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0381. Follow @izzydd_ on Twitter.

