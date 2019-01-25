Las Vegas police ID suspect in abduction, assault of student

Antwon Perkins, 35, remained at large on Friday, police said, a day after a student at Cadwallader Middle School was kidnapped while walking to school.

Antwon Perkins (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)

Las Vegas police have identified a suspect in the Thursday abduction and assault of a Cadwallader Middle School student who was walking to school.

Antwon Perkins, 35, remains at large, police said Friday.

The child was kidnapped while walking past a convenience store on the corner of Farm Road and Cimarron Road early Thursday, police said.

Nearby surveillance footage shows a black “dually” pickup with two tires on the rear axle pulling up to the student at that location. The footage then shows the driver getting out of the vehicle and forcing the child into the truck.

Police said the truck then drove to another location, where the assault took place. The truck’s driver later dropped the child off near the convenience store.

Once free, the child ran to the school at 7775 W. Elkhorn Road, near North Buffalo Drive, and notified an employee, police said. The employee then called police about 11:20 a.m.

A letter was sent home to parents notifying them of the attack.

Detectives on Thursday linked Perkins to the truck seen in the surveillance footage. The truck was located at his place of employment, which police did not name. But detectives didn’t find Perkins.

Perkins is likely aware that police are looking for him, Metropolitan Police Department spokeswoman Laura Meltzer said. Police released two recent photos of him Friday, but it’s possible that Perkins may have changed his appearance.

Anyone who has information on Perkins’ whereabouts may call 911 or Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555 to remain anonymous, police said.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

