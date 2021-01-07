Las Vegas police identify woman accused of abandoning daughter in casino

Las Vegas police have identified a woman accused of abandoning her 3-year-old daughter in a casino bathroom and are asking the public’s help to locate the woman.

Las Vegas police on Thursday announced they have identified a woman accused of abandoning her 3-year-old daughter in a casino bathroom and are asking the public's help to locate the woman.

Detectives identified the suspect as 26-year-old Mariam Ramos, the Metropolitan Police Department said Thursday. Ramos is accused of abandoning her child in a woman’s restroom at the Wynn Las Vegas at about 11 a.m. Dec. 29.

Metro on Thursday asked for help finding Ramos, who “has been known to frequent casinos on the Strip and Downtown Las Vegas,” the department said in a statement.

About two hours before the girl was found, the woman and child took a cab to the Fashion Show mall and then walked across the street to the Wynn, Metro special victims section Lt. David Valenta said last week.

“During the cab ride, the woman did inquire about the nearest shelter; however, she was last seen walking away from the Wynn hotel,” Valenta said.

The woman was last seen heading north on Las Vegas Boulevard South, according to police.

Police asked anyone who knows Ramos’ whereabouts to call 911 and anyone with information about the case to contact Metro’s abuse and neglect detail at 702-828-3364. Anonymous information can be left with Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

