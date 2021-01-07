62°F
weather icon Mostly Cloudy
Las Vegas NV
CORONAVIRUS DATA, UPDATED DAILY
Crime

Las Vegas police identify woman accused of abandoning daughter in casino

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
January 7, 2021 - 2:00 pm
 
Mariam Ramos (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department/Twitter)
Mariam Ramos (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department/Twitter)

Las Vegas police on Thursday announced they have identified a woman accused of abandoning her 3-year-old daughter in a casino bathroom and are asking the public’s help to locate the woman.

Detectives identified the suspect as 26-year-old Mariam Ramos, the Metropolitan Police Department said Thursday. Ramos is accused of abandoning her child in a woman’s restroom at the Wynn Las Vegas at about 11 a.m. Dec. 29.

Metro on Thursday asked for help finding Ramos, who “has been known to frequent casinos on the Strip and Downtown Las Vegas,” the department said in a statement.

About two hours before the girl was found, the woman and child took a cab to the Fashion Show mall and then walked across the street to the Wynn, Metro special victims section Lt. David Valenta said last week.

“During the cab ride, the woman did inquire about the nearest shelter; however, she was last seen walking away from the Wynn hotel,” Valenta said.

The woman was last seen heading north on Las Vegas Boulevard South, according to police.

Police asked anyone who knows Ramos’ whereabouts to call 911 and anyone with information about the case to contact Metro’s abuse and neglect detail at 702-828-3364. Anonymous information can be left with Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

Contact Katelyn Newberg at knewberg@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0240. Follow @k_newberg on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
Owner of Rio hints at what’s next for the off-Strip suite property
Owner of Rio hints at what’s next for the off-Strip suite property
2
$250K jackpot hits for Florida visitor at Strip casino
$250K jackpot hits for Florida visitor at Strip casino
3
Raiders RB Josh Jacobs had large cut on forehead in crash
Raiders RB Josh Jacobs had large cut on forehead in crash
4
Wynn CEO cashing out on company stock
Wynn CEO cashing out on company stock
5
Las Vegas pushes affordable housing on site of 1st Wonder World
Las Vegas pushes affordable housing on site of 1st Wonder World
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST