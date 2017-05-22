Las Vegas police investigate 2 bodies found in southeast valley

Police car (Thinkstock)

Las Vegas police are investigating two bodies found Monday morning at a southeast valley business complex.

The bodies of two elderly people were found about 7 a.m. near a rear wall bordering the southwest corner of a business complex on the 7300 block of South Pecos Road, near East Warm Springs Road.

As of 9:30 a.m., Metropolitan Police Department detectives were investigating the deaths as a double suicide, according to Metro spokeswoman Laura Meltzer.

The Clark County coroner’s office will identify the two people once next of kin has been notified and will determine the cause of death.

7300 S Pecos Rd, Henderson, NV 89014