53°F
weather icon Cloudy
Las Vegas, NV
Crime

Las Vegas police investigate 2nd shooting involving officers Tuesday

(Getty Images)
(Getty Images)
More Stories
Police investigate an officer-involved shooting Tuesday, Jan. 6, 2026, near Rocky Hill Road and ...
Shooting involving officer investigated in southwest Las Vegas Valley
Gregory Brown, a Las Vegas process server, waits to serve papers to someone at the Regional Jus ...
‘I never get bored’: What it’s like to be a process server in Las Vegas
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Chris Oladokun (19) is taken down by Raiders defensive end Charl ...
Judge accepts no contest plea to DUI for Las Vegas Raiders player
Judicial candidates, Judge Bryce Duckworth, left, Family Court Judge Mari Parlade, center, Judg ...
Attorneys file for seats held by judges who scored low on RJ survey
/ Las Vegas Review-Journal
January 6, 2026 - 9:53 am
 
Updated January 6, 2026 - 10:34 am

Police are investigating a second officer-involved shooting Tuesday morning, this one in the southeast Las Vegas Valley.

The shooting was reported at 9:05 a.m. on the 6600 block of South Sandhill Road, according to a Metropolitan Police Department release.

An officer suffered injuries that were not life-threatening and was taken to a hospital for treatment, Metro said.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

MOST READ
In case you missed it
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
MORE STORIES