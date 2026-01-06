Las Vegas police investigate 2nd shooting involving officers Tuesday

Police are investigating a second officer-involved shooting Tuesday morning, this one in the southeast Las Vegas Valley.

Police are investigating a second officer-involved shooting Tuesday morning, this one in the southeast Las Vegas Valley.

The shooting was reported at 9:05 a.m. on the 6600 block of South Sandhill Road, according to a Metropolitan Police Department release.

An officer suffered injuries that were not life-threatening and was taken to a hospital for treatment, Metro said.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.