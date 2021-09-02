Las Vegas police investigate 4-month-old’s death

Dispatch logs show the call came in as a dead body at the Lantana Apartments, 6501 W. Charleston Blvd.

(Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Las Vegas police are investigating the death of a 4-month-old boy last month.

The Clark County coroner’s office said Koby McKay died Aug. 19 at a local hospital. His cause and manner of death remained unknown Wednesday afternoon.

Dispatch logs from the Metropolitan Police Department show the call came in at 12:12 p.m. as a dead body at the Lantana Apartments, 6501 W. Charleston Blvd.

The department declined to comment further, citing an open investigation.

A report from the Department of Family Services said the family had one prior allegation of abuse in November 2019. Child Protective Services substantiated the claim.

“The case was closed with safety measures in place, and relevant family members being released into the care of the non-offending caregiver,” the report read.

