Las Vegas police investigate apparent ATM theft gone awry

Las Vegas police are investigating an apparent failed attempt to drag an ATM machine off its foundations at a bank on the west side of the valley early Wednesday.

Somebody tried to use a pickup to tear an ATM from its foundation at a Wells Fargo branch on Wednesday, Aug. 12, 2020. (Glenn Puit/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Las Vegas police investigate an apparent failed attempt to drag an ATM machine off its foundations at a Wells Fargo bank at 5410 W. Charleston Blvd., early Wednesday, Aug. 12, 2020. (Glenn Puit/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Multiple officers were observed at the scene of the Wells Fargo, 5410 W. Charleston Boulevard, shortly after 4 a.m. A truck was in the parking lot, doors still open, near an ATM portal with damage to it.

A request for more information from police was pending early Wednesday.

This is a developing story. Please check back for details.

