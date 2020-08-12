Las Vegas police investigate apparent ATM theft gone awry
Las Vegas police are investigating an apparent failed attempt to drag an ATM machine off its foundations at a bank on the west side of the valley early Wednesday.
Las Vegas police are investigating an apparent failed attempt to drag an ATM machine off its foundations at a bank on the west side of the valley early Wednesday.
Multiple officers were observed at the scene of the Wells Fargo, 5410 W. Charleston Boulevard, shortly after 4 a.m. A truck was in the parking lot, doors still open, near an ATM portal with damage to it.
A request for more information from police was pending early Wednesday.
This is a developing story. Please check back for details.
Contact Glenn Puit by email at gpuit@reviewjournal.com. Follow @GlennatRJ on Twitter.