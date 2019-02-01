Las Vegas police investigate attempted kidnapping near high school

Las Vegas police are investigating an attempted kidnapping Thursday morning near Durango High School in the western valley.

Durango High School is seen in a screenshot. (Google)

Metropolitan Police Department spokeswoman Laura Meltzer said a female, whose age was not immediately known, had called 911 shortly after 9:20 a.m., reporting that she ran from two men who attempted to grab her by the arm while walking near Rainbow Boulevard and Tropicana Avenue.

Meltzer said there was about a 30-minute delay before the attempted kidnapping was reported to police, and that officers who responded to the area were not able to locate anyone who matched the description given to officers.

Detectives were continuing to search for surveillance footage along the route that the female was walking, Meltzer added.

It also remained unclear Thursday whether the female was a student at Durango, though Meltzer said both the school and Clark County School District police were aware of the report.

A spokesman for the school district said that as of about 1 p.m., it did not appear that the school was sending a notice to parents.

Rainbow Boulevard and Tropicana Avenue, Las Vegas, NV