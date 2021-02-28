55°F
Crime

Las Vegas police investigate body found in northeast valley

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
February 28, 2021 - 1:22 pm
 
Metropolitan Police Department (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
Homicide investigators are responding to the northeast Las Vegas Valley on Sunday after a body was found in a desert area, police said.

Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Brian Boxler said officers were called at 10:45 a.m. for reports of a woman’s body being found in a desert area near East Van Buren Avenue and Vegas Green Trail, southeast of the intersection of Lamb Boulevard and Owens Avenue.

Boxler said homicide investigators were going to the scene. No other information was immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Blake Apgar at bapgar@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5298. Follow @blakeapgar on Twitter.

