Las Vegas police investigate bomb threat at apartment complex

Police received reports about a man who made threats directed at a Siegel Suites at 455 E. Twain Ave. shortly before 9 a.m. Friday.

Las Vegas police investigate a bomb threat at Siegel Suites at 455 E. Twain Ave. in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Las Vegas police were investigating a bomb threat at an east valley apartment complex Friday morning.

Police received reports about a man who made threats directed at a Siegel Suites at 455 E. Twain Ave. shortly before 9 a.m., Metropolitan Police Department spokesman Larry Hadfield said. The man threatened to, “blow the entire place up,” Hadfield said.

Police arrived at the scene and made contact with the man, he said.

The public was encouraged to avoid the area.

No further information was immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.