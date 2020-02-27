Las Vegas police investigate crash into wall outside residence

Las Vegas police were investigating after a pickup driver crashed into a wall Thursday morning in a residential area near Desert Inn Road and McLeod Drive.

A suspected drunk driver was arrested at the scene after he crashed into a wall directly in front of a home on the 2900 block of Palora Avenue, near McLeod Drive and Desert Inn Road on Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

A driver plowed through wall on 2997 Palora Avenue in Las Vegas on Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Las Vegas police are investigating after a suspected drunk driver crashed into a wall directly in front of a home on the 2900 block of Palora Avenue, near McLeod Drive and Desert Inn Road on Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Las Vegas police officers conduct a field sobriety test after a suspected drunk driver crashed into a wall directly in front of a home on the 2900 block of Palora Avenue, near McLeod Drive and Desert Inn Road on Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Las Vegas police officers conduct a field sobriety test after a suspected drunk driver crashed into a wall directly in front of a home on the 2900 block of Palora Avenue, near McLeod Drive and Desert Inn Road on Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Las Vegas police were investigating after a driver crashed into a wall Thursday morning in an east valley neighborhood.

Officers were called to the crash just after 7:10 a.m. on the 2900 block of Palora Avenue, near McLeod Drive and Desert Inn Road, where a dark-colored pickup truck plowed into a wall directly in front of a home.

Investigators were working to determine if the driver was impaired, Lt. Greg Phenis said. Police at the scene administered field-sobriety tests to the male driver.

One lane of McLeod Drive was closed Thursday morning. No one was injured in the crash, Phenis said.

Further information was not immediately available.

Contact Katelyn Newberg at knewberg@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0240. Follow @k_newberg on Twitter. Review-Journal staff writer Glenn Puit contributed to this report.