Las Vegas police investigate crash into wall outside residence
Las Vegas police were investigating after a pickup driver crashed into a wall Thursday morning in a residential area near Desert Inn Road and McLeod Drive.
Las Vegas police were investigating after a driver crashed into a wall Thursday morning in an east valley neighborhood.
Officers were called to the crash just after 7:10 a.m. on the 2900 block of Palora Avenue, near McLeod Drive and Desert Inn Road, where a dark-colored pickup truck plowed into a wall directly in front of a home.
Investigators were working to determine if the driver was impaired, Lt. Greg Phenis said. Police at the scene administered field-sobriety tests to the male driver.
One lane of McLeod Drive was closed Thursday morning. No one was injured in the crash, Phenis said.
Further information was not immediately available.
