Crime

Las Vegas police investigate domestic disturbance involving child

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
August 23, 2021 - 2:30 pm
 
Updated August 23, 2021 - 3:03 pm
(Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
(Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Las Vegas police investigated a domestic disturbance at an apartment complex Monday in east Las Vegas.

Police released few details but said in a statement that a battery was reported on the 4400 block of East Twain Avenue.

A man suspected of battery was inside an apartment with a child, refusing to exit, police said. Officers contained the area and eventually took the man into custody without incident.

The child was not harmed, police said.

No other information was immediately available.

Contact Jonah Dylan at jdylan@reviewjournal.com. Follow @TheJonahDylan on Twitter.

