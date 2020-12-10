Las Vegas police investigate gunfire at TI; suicide confirmed

Las Vegas police investigated gunfire at Treasure Island early Thursday. Guests in several rooms were evacuated for several hours.

Las Vegas police leave Treasure Island on the casino floor after investigating reports of a gunshot early Thursday, Dec. 10, 2020. (Glenn Puit/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Las Vegas police vehicles at Treasure Island on Thursday, Dec. 10, 2020. (Glenn Puit/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Las Vegas police investigated gunfire at Treasure Island early Thursday.

Dozens of guests were evacuated from their rooms for several hours.

Police said hotel security officers reported hearing a gunshot from a hotel room about 12:35 a.m.

A tourist later said a hotel employee told her the incident was a confirmed suicide.

Police had not released any further details as of 7 a.m.

Frustrated evacuees

Tourists Jon and Caitlyn Key are from the Waco, Texas, area, and are staying at the Treasure Island. They said at about 2:30 a.m. they started receiving phone calls in their room, then knocks on their door, from hotel employees and police informing them they had to evacuate. They emerged from their room and saw “a whole bunch of armed officers in the hallway.”

“It was very scary,” Caitlyn Key said.

The husband and wife sat for nearly three hours in the casino, near the elevator, waiting to get back to their room. They were eventually told police were investigating what turned out to be a suicide in a room at the hotel.

“We are trying to get our stuff, trying to catch a flight,” said Jon Key.

By 6:30 a.m., hotel employees brought the couple some of their belongings. Instead of returning to the room they simply left and headed to the airport to catch a flight.

“We were never let back in, we’re told it was a big mess in the room it happened in and the rooms around it,” Caitlyn Key said. “Leaving for airport now.”

Tourist Donald Thompson of Wisconsin said he was on the casino floor with his girlfriend at roughly 1 a.m. “when we were informed there was an incident.”

He was then told that his room on the 34th floor was no longer accessible because of security reasons. He was not told that there was an individual with a gun inside a room.

“They changed my room to a floor that was accessible,” Thompson said.

He and his girlfriend went to the new room, then Thompson went back downstairs briefly, only to be informed that the entire elevator system was now locked down for security reasons. As a result, he spent hours in the casino waiting to get back to his new room.

“My girlfriend is up in our new room and here I am waiting to be allowed back up,” Thompson said as he stood in the valet area of the property.

Tourist Tiffany Brown of New York said her room was on the 36th floor. She had a similar experience with police and security knocking on her door, telling her to evacuate.

“All they said is it’s someone with a gun,” Brown said. “The police said ‘evacuate’ with their guns out.”

She spent hours in the casino, near the elevators, waiting to get back to her room.

“Give me another room or give me my money back,” Brown said. “I’m afraid.”

This is a developing story. Check back for details.

Contact Glenn Puit at gpuit@reviewjournal.com. Follow @GlennatRJ on Twitter. Review-Journal digital producer Marvin Clemons contributed to this report.