Las Vegas police investigate gunfire at Treasure Island

Las Vegas police investigated gunfire at Treasure Island early Thursday. Guests in several rooms were evacuated for several hours.

Las Vegas police leave Treasure Island on the casino floor after investigating reports of a gunshot early Thursday, Dec. 10, 2020. (Glenn Puit/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Las Vegas police vehicles at Treasure Island on Thursday, Dec. 10, 2020. (Glenn Puit/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Las Vegas police investigated gunfire at Treasure Island early Thursday.

Dozens of guests were evacuated from their rooms for several hours.

Police said hotel security officers reported hearing a gunshot from a hotel room about 12:35 a.m.

A tourist later said a hotel employee told her the incident was a confirmed suicide.

Police had not released any details as of 5:30 a.m.

Frustrated evacuees

Tourists Jon and Caitlyn Key are from the Waco, Texas, area, and are staying at the Treasure Island. They said at about 2:30 a.m. they started receiving phone calls in their room, then knocks on their door, from hotel employees and police informing them they had to evacuate. They emerged from their room and saw “a whole bunch of armed officers in the hallway.”

“It was very scary,” Caitlyn Key said.

The husband and wife sat for nearly three hours in the casino, near the elevator, waiting to get back to their room. They were eventually told police were investigating what turned out to be a suspected suicide in a room at the hotel.

“We are trying to get our stuff, trying to catch a flight,” said Jon Key.

Tourist Tiffany Brown of New York said her room was on the 36th floor. She had a similar experience with police and security knocking on her door, telling her to evacuate.

“All they said is it’s someone with a gun,” Brown said. “The police said ‘evacuate’ with their guns out.”

She spent hours in the casino, near the elevators, waiting to get back to her room.

“Give me another room or give me my money back,” Brown said. “I’m afraid.”

This is a developing story. Check back for details.

Contact Glenn Puit at gpuit@reviewjournal.com. Follow @GlennatRJ on Twitter. Review-Journal digital producer Marvin Clemons contributed to this report.