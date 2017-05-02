Las Vegas police investigate infant’s death

May 2, 2017 - 11:56 am

The infant was taken by ambulance to the hospital from the Travelers Bed & Breakfast. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Las Vegas police are investigating the death of a 2-month-old who was taken to the hospital Monday.

Police were contacted about 12:40 p.m. Monday by the pediatrics unit at University Medical Center, according to the Metropolitan Police Department.

The infant was taken by ambulance to the hospital from the Travelers Bed & Breakfast, 1502 Las Vegas Blvd. South, according to police.

Metro’s abuse and neglect unit is investigating the infant’s death.

No arrests have been made in this case, police said.

The infant will be identified by the Clark County coroner.

1502 S Las Vegas Blvd, Las Vegas, NV 89104