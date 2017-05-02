ad-fullscreen
section-ads_high_impact_1
Crime

Las Vegas police investigate infant’s death

By Lawren Linehan Las Vegas Review-Journal
May 2, 2017 - 11:56 am
 

Las Vegas police are investigating the death of a 2-month-old who was taken to the hospital Monday.

Police were contacted about 12:40 p.m. Monday by the pediatrics unit at University Medical Center, according to the Metropolitan Police Department.

The infant was taken by ambulance to the hospital from the Travelers Bed & Breakfast, 1502 Las Vegas Blvd. South, according to police.

Metro’s abuse and neglect unit is investigating the infant’s death.

No arrests have been made in this case, police said.

The infant will be identified by the Clark County coroner.

Contact Lawren Linehan at llinehan@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0381. Follow @lawrenlinehan on Twitter.

section-ads_high_impact_4
TOP NEWS
ad-315×600
pos-2 — ads_infeed_1
post-4 — ads_infeed_2
high_impact_5
Home Front Page Footer Listing
Circular
You May Like

You May Like