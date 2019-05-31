Las Vegas police investigate man’s death after home break-in

Police responded just after noon Friday to a home on the 4700 block of Marnell Drive and found a man who was not breathing inside.

Police investigate a man's death at a home in the 4700 block of Marnell Drive in Las Vegas on Friday, May 31, 2019. (Blake Apgar/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Las Vegas police are investigating a man’s death after a reported break-in at a home in the eastern Las Vegas Valley on Friday afternoon.

Police responded just after noon to the 4700 block of Marnell Drive, near Mountain Vista Street and Harmon Avenue, Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department spokesman Aden OcampoGomez said.

The person who reported the break-in said they were attacked inside the home, police said.

Officers who entered the residence found a man who was not breathing. He was taken to Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

