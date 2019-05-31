91°F
Crime

Las Vegas police investigate man’s death after home break-in

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
May 31, 2019 - 3:19 pm
 
Updated May 31, 2019 - 3:20 pm

Las Vegas police are investigating a man’s death after a reported break-in at a home in the eastern Las Vegas Valley on Friday afternoon.

Police responded just after noon to the 4700 block of Marnell Drive, near Mountain Vista Street and Harmon Avenue, Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department spokesman Aden OcampoGomez said.

The person who reported the break-in said they were attacked inside the home, police said.

Officers who entered the residence found a man who was not breathing. He was taken to Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Blake Apgar at bapgar@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5298. Follow @blakeapgar on Twitter.

