Las Vegas police investigate murder-suicide

(Las Vegas Review-Journal)
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 19, 2024 - 11:52 am
 

The Metropolitan Police Department is investigating a murder-suicide in south Las Vegas.

According to a Metro news release, dispatchers received a report of a shooting at a home in the 8700 block of Rancho Destino Road just after 5:30 p.m. on Friday.

Officers arrived but were unable to contact the residents of the home. When they went into the residence, the found a man and woman suffering from apparent gunshot wounds, police said.

Both were pronounced dead at the scene.

Homicide detectives determined that the man shot his wife and then himself.

The Clark County coroner’s office was expected to release the identities of the man and the woman.

