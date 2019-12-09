Las Vegas police investigate possible homicide in east valley

Las Vegas police are investigating a possible homicide in East Las Vegas early Sunday morning.

Las Vegas police are investigating a possible homicide in east Las Vegas early Sunday.

Officers responded to a battery with deadly weapon call just before 6 a.m. at 5781 Shinyleaf Circle, near South Sloan Lane south of East Charleston Boulevard. After a brief investigation, the department’s homicide unit was called.

No further information was available Sunday evening, Lt. Brian Boxler said.

