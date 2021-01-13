Las Vegas police investigate whether employees were in Capitol mob

The Metropolitan Police Department is investigating reports that some of its employees may have participated in the violent and deadly attack on the U.S. Capitol last week.

Trump supporters gather outside the Capitol, Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, in Washington. As Congress prepares to affirm President-elect Joe Biden's victory, thousands of people have gathered to show their support for President Donald Trump and his claims of election fraud. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana)

Trump supporters rally Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, at the Capitol in Washington. As Congress prepares to affirm President-elect Joe Biden's victory, thousands of people have gathered to show their support for President Donald Trump and his claims of election fraud. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

FILE - In this Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021 file photo, supporters of President Donald Trump gather outside the U.S. Capitol in Washington. (AP Photo/Shafkat Anowar)

Las Vegas police are investigating reports that some employees may have participated in the violent and deadly attack on the U.S. Capitol last week.

“As the FBI continues its investigation into the attack on the Capitol in Washington D.C. the LVMPD received information that some of its employees may have participated,” the Metropolitan Police Department said in an emailed statement on Wednesday. “We intend to conduct a thorough inquiry into these allegations and will cooperate with federal officials in any way we can to aid in this investigation.”

Metro did not identify the employees or say how many may have participated in the storming of the Capitol.

The Jan. 6 siege on the Capitol by right-wing extremists and supporters of President Donald Trump forced the evacuation of lawmakers and delayed their constitutional certification of Democrat Joe Biden’s 2020 presidential election victory for hours.

Five people died during the attack, including a police officer who was beaten and an intruder who was shot.

