Las Vegas police investigate whether employees were in Capitol mob
The Metropolitan Police Department is investigating reports that some of its employees may have participated in the violent and deadly attack on the U.S. Capitol last week.
Las Vegas police are investigating reports that some employees may have participated in the violent and deadly attack on the U.S. Capitol last week.
“As the FBI continues its investigation into the attack on the Capitol in Washington D.C. the LVMPD received information that some of its employees may have participated,” the Metropolitan Police Department said in an emailed statement on Wednesday. “We intend to conduct a thorough inquiry into these allegations and will cooperate with federal officials in any way we can to aid in this investigation.”
Metro did not identify the employees or say how many may have participated in the storming of the Capitol.
The Jan. 6 siege on the Capitol by right-wing extremists and supporters of President Donald Trump forced the evacuation of lawmakers and delayed their constitutional certification of Democrat Joe Biden’s 2020 presidential election victory for hours.
Five people died during the attack, including a police officer who was beaten and an intruder who was shot.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
Contact Katelyn Newberg at knewberg@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0240. Follow @k_newberg on Twitter.