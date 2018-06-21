Las Vegas police investigating 2 related kidnappings

Las Vegas police are investigating two related kidnappings early Thursday morning after both victims escaped and called for help.

Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Dave Sims said that a man and woman reported that they had been kidnapped about 3 a.m. Neither were injured.

Sims said about 4:20 a.m. detectives were speaking with the man and woman at two separate locations in the Las Vegas Valley.

The investigation is still in its preliminary stages, he said. Further details were not immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

