Las Vegas police investigating 2 separate barricades

Las Vegas police are investigating two barricade situations that have lasted multiple hours Tuesday afternoon.

The first barricade began at about 2:15 p.m. while detectives were investigating robbery suspects in the southeast valley and one suspect refused to surrender to officers, Metropolitan Police Department spokesman Larry Hadfield said in an email Tuesday evening.

At about 2:30 p.m. detectives were following up on a different investigation in the central valley when a suspect fled a vehicle stop, broke into a house and refused to exit.

The suspect refusing to surrender to police in the southeast valley fled to a storage unit facility in the 4500 block of Boulder Highway, near East Twain Avenue. The man was standing next to his vehicle with his hands up, but was refusing to follow officers’ orders, Hadfield said earlier Tuesday afternoon.

“At this time officers have surrounded the area, and the suspect is not complying with officers’ commands to surrender,” Hadfield said Tuesday evening.

The man was one of two robbery suspects that detectives were investigating. The other suspect appears to have been detained in the 4000 block of Boulder Highway, just north of the storage facility, Hadfield said.

The suspect in the central valley was stopped by detectives in a marked police car near the 4300 block of West Oakey Boulevard, west of South Valley View Boulevard, Hadfield said.

The suspect fled after being stopped, “had a collision,” then ran into a neighborhood near El Camino Road and Palmyra Avenue, north of West Desert Inn Road and about 3 miles from the initial vehicle stop. Police believe the suspect broke into a house and “is currently refusing to exit,” Hadfield said.

There are no reports of injuries related to either barricade, but further information was not immediately available Tuesday evening.

