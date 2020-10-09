Las Vegas police investigating barricade involving suspect in hit, run

Las Vegas police blocked off a residential neighborhood near Henderson after a person chose to barricade inside a home Friday afternoon.

(Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Las Vegas police blocked off a residential neighborhood near Henderson after a person barricaded themselves inside a home Friday afternoon.

Officers were called at 3:18 p.m. after a vehicle suspected to have been involved in a hit-and-run crash was found at a home near East Richmar Avenue and South Spencer Street, according to a statement from the Metropolitan Police Department.

The suspected driver came out of the home holding a machete and then went back inside and refused to come out, police said.

No further information was immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Sabrina Schnur at sschnur@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0278. Follow @sabrina_schnur on Twitter.