Crime

Las Vegas police investigating barricade involving suspect in hit, run

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 9, 2020 - 4:46 pm
 

Las Vegas police blocked off a residential neighborhood near Henderson after a person barricaded themselves inside a home Friday afternoon.

Officers were called at 3:18 p.m. after a vehicle suspected to have been involved in a hit-and-run crash was found at a home near East Richmar Avenue and South Spencer Street, according to a statement from the Metropolitan Police Department.

The suspected driver came out of the home holding a machete and then went back inside and refused to come out, police said.

No further information was immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Sabrina Schnur at sschnur@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0278. Follow @sabrina_schnur on Twitter.

