Crime

Las Vegas police investigating break-in at Republican headquarters

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
September 28, 2019 - 11:56 am
 
Updated September 28, 2019 - 12:15 pm

Las Vegas police are investigating a break-in that happened sometime between Friday night and Saturday morning at the Clark County Republican Party headquarters.

Someone shattered a front glass window to get into the building, said Tiffany Fung, political director of the Clark County Republican Party.

“We’re all in surprise this happened,” Fung said.

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police were on scene Saturday morning at the headquarters on Alta Drive.

Police received a report of a burglary at 5:41 a.m. Saturday, Lt. Jeff Clark said. Crime Scene Investigations and detectives responded and are investigating, he said. Further information wasn’t available.

Inside the building, some of the caucus files were rummaged through and the coffeemaker is missing, according to Fung.

“It’s very odd,” she said.

On Friday, a meeting was held at the office and everyone left around 5 p.m., Fung said. The break-in was discovered and reported to police Saturday.

Contact Julie Wootton-Greener at jgreener@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-2921. Follow @julieswootton on Twitter.

