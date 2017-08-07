Las Vegas police investigating incident at the Rio

Las Vegas police are investigating a call that originated at the Rio hotel Monday morning.

Las Vegas police are investigating an incident Monday at the Rio involving a man hitting a woman and throwing her into a car. (Rio Lacanlale/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

About 7 a.m., a man in his late 20s was seen hitting a woman, pulling her hair and throwing her into a white four-door vehicle with out-of-state license plates, Metropolitan Police Department Lt. David Gordon said.

The vehicle was last seen driving south on Dean Martin Drive, Gordon said.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

